Prabhu Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in June 2023 up 1.02% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 127.01% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 221.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2022.