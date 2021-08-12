Prabhu Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 101.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in June 2021 up 101.72% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 9.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2020.