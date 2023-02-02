 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prabhu Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1097.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.
Prabhu Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.173.793.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.173.793.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.623.474.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.94-0.13-0.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.100.10
Depreciation0.040.040.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.120.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.190.06
Other Income0.070.030.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.230.29
Interest0.060.060.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.170.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.210.170.14
Tax0.05-0.010.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.180.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.180.01
Equity Share Capital0.720.720.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.302.470.19
Diluted EPS2.302.470.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.302.470.19
Diluted EPS2.302.470.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:22 pm