Prabhu Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1097.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.17
|3.79
|3.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.17
|3.79
|3.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.62
|3.47
|4.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.94
|-0.13
|-0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.19
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.03
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.23
|0.29
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.17
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.17
|0.14
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|0.18
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|0.18
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.30
|2.47
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.30
|2.47
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.30
|2.47
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.30
|2.47
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited