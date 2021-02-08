Prabhu Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 143.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in December 2020 up 143.06% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 8.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 3.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2019.