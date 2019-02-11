Prabhu Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhu Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in December 2018 down 57.12% from Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 192.75% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 580% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.
|
|Prabhu Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.00
|5.96
|14.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.00
|5.96
|14.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.17
|6.23
|11.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.59
|2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.16
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.12
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.16
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.00
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.00
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.00
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.00
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited