Prabhu Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in December 2018 down 57.12% from Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 192.75% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 580% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Prabhu Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.