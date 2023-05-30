Prabhhans Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore, up 44.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore in March 2023 up 44.73% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 101.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 213.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Prabhhans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Prabhhans Ind shares closed at 67.40 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)