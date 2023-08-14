Prabhhans Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in June 2023 up 37.19% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 24.96% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Prabhhans Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Prabhhans Ind shares closed at 65.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months