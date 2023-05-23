Prabhat Technol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 37.99% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 122.28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Prabhat Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 280.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.