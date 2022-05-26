Prabhat Technol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 29.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 87.39% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 83.99% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2021.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 277.80 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)