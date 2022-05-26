Prabhat Technol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 29.26% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 87.39% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 83.99% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2021.
Prabhat Technol shares closed at 277.80 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Prabhat Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|1.32
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|1.32
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|1.19
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.07
|-0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.11
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.11
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.42
|4.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.44
|-4.36
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.42
|-4.47
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.42
|-4.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-0.42
|-4.51
|Tax
|-0.35
|--
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.42
|-4.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.42
|-4.00
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|22.90
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
