    Prabhat Technol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 18.94% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 66.32% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 93.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    Prabhat Technol shares closed at 244.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.

    Prabhat Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.580.390.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.580.390.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.640.400.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.170.02-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.06
    Depreciation0.130.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.250.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.45-0.51
    Other Income0.150.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.30-0.44
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.30-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.30-0.44
    Tax---0.41--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.11-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.11-0.44
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.10-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.140.10-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.10-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.140.10-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

