Prabhat Technol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 18.94% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 66.32% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 93.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 244.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.