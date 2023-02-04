 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prabhat Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 70.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Prabhat Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 0.38 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.51 0.38 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.37 0.09 1.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.01 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.11
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.50 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.37 -0.44
Other Income 0.15 0.51 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.14 -0.42
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.14 -0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.14 -0.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.14 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.14 -0.42
Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.71 10.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.13 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.13 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.13 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.13 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited