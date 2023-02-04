English
    Prabhat Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 70.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Prabhat Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.510.381.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.510.381.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.370.091.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.01-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.11
    Depreciation0.100.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.500.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.37-0.44
    Other Income0.150.510.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.14-0.42
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.190.14-0.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.14-0.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.190.14-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.190.14-0.42
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.13-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.180.13-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.13-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.180.13-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited