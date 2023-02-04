Prabhat Technol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 70.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 227.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.