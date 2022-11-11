Prabhat Technol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 67.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 67.09% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 151.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Prabhat Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 325.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.00% returns over the last 6 months and -23.51% over the last 12 months.