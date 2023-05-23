Prabhat Technol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 32.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 79.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.43% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 280.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.