    Prabhat Technol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 32.44% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 32.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 79.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.43% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Prabhat Technol shares closed at 280.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.

    Prabhat Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.510.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.510.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.400.410.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.050.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.070.23
    Depreciation0.120.110.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.680.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-0.70-1.16
    Other Income0.150.150.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-0.55-1.11
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.72-0.57-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.72-0.57-1.13
    Tax-0.41--0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.31-0.57-1.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.31-0.57-1.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.31-0.57-1.48
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.63--21.09
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.53-1.39
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.53-1.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.53-1.39
    Diluted EPS---0.53-1.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

