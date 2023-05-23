Prabhat Technol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 32.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 32.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 79.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.43% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
Prabhat Technol shares closed at 280.00 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.
|Prabhat Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.51
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.51
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.41
|0.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.07
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.68
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.70
|-1.16
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.55
|-1.11
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-0.57
|-1.13
|Tax
|-0.41
|--
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-0.57
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-0.57
|-1.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.31
|-0.57
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19.63
|--
|21.09
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.53
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited