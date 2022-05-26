Prabhat Technol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 29.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2021.
Prabhat Technol shares closed at 277.80 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Prabhat Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|1.32
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|1.32
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|1.19
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.07
|-0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.18
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.11
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|0.46
|4.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.54
|-4.44
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-0.52
|-4.56
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.52
|-4.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-0.52
|-4.60
|Tax
|0.35
|--
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|-0.52
|-4.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|-0.52
|-4.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.48
|-0.52
|-4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21.09
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.49
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.49
|-4.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.49
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.49
|-4.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited