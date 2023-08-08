Prabhat Technol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 220.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 220.34% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 60.77% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 90.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 244.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.