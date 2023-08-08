English
    Prabhat Technol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 220.34% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 220.34% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 60.77% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 90.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    Prabhat Technol shares closed at 244.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.

    Prabhat Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.550.430.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.550.430.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.940.400.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.06-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.370.11
    Depreciation0.140.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.300.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.83-0.60
    Other Income0.150.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.68-0.52
    Interest0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.72-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.72-0.54
    Tax---0.41--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.31-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.31-0.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.21-0.31-0.54
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--19.63--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.29-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.29-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.29-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.20---0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

