Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 0.38 1.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.51 0.38 1.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 0.09 1.19 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.01 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.18 Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.68 0.53 0.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 -0.44 -0.54 Other Income 0.15 0.51 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 0.08 -0.52 Interest 0.02 0.02 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 0.06 -0.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.57 0.06 -0.52 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 0.06 -0.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 0.06 -0.52 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.57 0.06 -0.52 Equity Share Capital 10.71 10.71 10.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.53 0.06 -0.49 Diluted EPS -0.53 0.06 -0.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.53 0.06 -0.49 Diluted EPS -0.53 0.06 -0.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --