 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021. Prabhat Technol shares closed at 227.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.
Prabhat Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.510.381.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.510.381.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.091.19
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.01-0.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.080.18
Depreciation0.110.110.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.680.530.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.44-0.54
Other Income0.150.510.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.08-0.52
Interest0.020.02--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.570.06-0.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.570.06-0.52
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.570.06-0.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.570.06-0.52
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.570.06-0.52
Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.530.06-0.49
Diluted EPS-0.530.06-0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.530.06-0.49
Diluted EPS-0.530.06-0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Prabhat Technol #Prabhat Technologies #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:22 am