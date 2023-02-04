English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.Prabhat Technol shares closed at 227.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.
    Prabhat Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.510.381.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.510.381.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.091.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.01-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.18
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.530.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.44-0.54
    Other Income0.150.510.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.08-0.52
    Interest0.020.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.570.06-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.570.06-0.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.570.06-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.570.06-0.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.570.06-0.52
    Equity Share Capital10.7110.7110.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.06-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.530.06-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.06-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.530.06-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited