Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.21% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 61.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
|Prabhat Technol shares closed at 227.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.
|Prabhat Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|0.38
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|0.38
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.09
|1.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.53
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.44
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.51
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.08
|-0.52
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.06
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|0.06
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|0.06
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|0.06
|-0.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.57
|0.06
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.06
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.06
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.06
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.06
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited