Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 183.09% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prabhat Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 183.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 83.06% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 85.25% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.
Prabhat Technol shares closed at 338.20 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Prabhat Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.14
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.14
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.19
|0.84
|0.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.13
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.16
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.40
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.25
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.13
|-2.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-2.90
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-3.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-3.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-3.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|-0.12
|-3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.11
|-2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.11
|-2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.11
|-2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.11
|-2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited