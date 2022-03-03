Prabhat Technol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 183.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 183.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 83.06% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 85.25% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

Prabhat Technol shares closed at 338.20 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)