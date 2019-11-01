PPL Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.95 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.95 crore in September 2019 up 22.05% from Rs. 82.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2019 down 15.49% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2019 up 0.94% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2018.

PPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.74 in September 2018.

PPL shares closed at 71.10 on October 31, 2019 (NSE)