PPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.76 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.76 crore in March 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 134.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021.

PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2021.

PPL shares closed at 177.65 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)