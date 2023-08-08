PPL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.56 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 175.56 155.87 191.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 175.56 155.87 191.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 124.30 114.06 139.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.81 -1.35 8.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.29 8.05 7.23 Depreciation 2.35 2.12 3.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.97 16.26 14.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.84 16.73 18.51 Other Income 1.18 0.40 17.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.02 17.13 36.17 Interest 0.36 0.38 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.66 16.75 35.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.66 16.75 35.60 Tax 3.19 -3.01 10.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.47 19.76 24.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.47 19.76 24.97 Equity Share Capital 23.92 23.92 23.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.72 8.27 10.44 Diluted EPS 7.72 9.02 10.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.72 8.27 10.44 Diluted EPS 7.72 9.02 10.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited