English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PPL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.56 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Pipes Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 175.56 crore in June 2023 down 8.55% from Rs. 191.98 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2023 down 26.03% from Rs. 24.97 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2023 down 38.19% from Rs. 39.43 crore in June 2022.
    PPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.44 in June 2022.PPL shares closed at 231.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.13% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.
    Prakash Pipes Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.56155.87191.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.56155.87191.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.30114.06139.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-1.358.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.298.057.23
    Depreciation2.352.123.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9716.2614.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8416.7318.51
    Other Income1.180.4017.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0217.1336.17
    Interest0.360.380.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6616.7535.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6616.7535.60
    Tax3.19-3.0110.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.4719.7624.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.4719.7624.97
    Equity Share Capital23.9223.9223.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.728.2710.44
    Diluted EPS7.729.0210.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.728.2710.44
    Diluted EPS7.729.0210.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #PPL #Prakash Pipes Limited #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!