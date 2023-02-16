 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Pipes Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 142.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.94% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2021.

Prakash Pipes Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 171.91 189.45 142.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 171.91 189.45 142.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.08 149.76 105.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.68 -5.64 1.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.83 7.96 6.38
Depreciation 3.43 3.37 2.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.49 15.66 10.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.40 18.34 15.80
Other Income 1.40 2.15 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.80 20.49 16.56
Interest 1.14 1.02 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.66 19.47 15.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.66 19.47 15.72
Tax 4.23 6.34 5.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.43 13.13 10.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.43 13.13 10.58
Equity Share Capital 23.92 23.92 23.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 5.49 4.42
Diluted EPS 5.42 5.29 4.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 5.49 4.42
Diluted EPS 5.42 5.29 4.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited