PPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 142.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.94% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2021.