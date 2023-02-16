PPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.91 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 142.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.94% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2021.

PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2021.

PPL shares closed at 160.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.84% over the last 12 months.