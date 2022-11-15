 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PPAP Automotive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.19 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.19 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 103.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2021.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 193.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.

PPAP Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.19 116.27 103.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.19 116.27 103.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.91 75.24 63.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.35 -4.95 -0.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.42 18.38 17.36
Depreciation 7.28 7.24 7.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.73 15.10 12.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.20 5.25 4.52
Other Income 0.78 0.70 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.98 5.95 4.84
Interest 2.59 2.17 1.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.39 3.78 3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.39 3.78 3.49
Tax 0.89 0.94 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.50 2.85 2.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.50 2.85 2.62
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.03 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.03 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.03 1.87
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.03 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am