PPAP Automotive Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore, down 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore in September 2019 down 28.11% from Rs. 118.64 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2019 down 62.63% from Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in September 2019 down 55.1% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2018.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.26 in September 2018.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 165.70 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.79% returns over the last 6 months and -55.25% over the last 12 months.