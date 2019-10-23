App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PPAP Automotive Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore, down 28.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore in September 2019 down 28.11% from Rs. 118.64 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2019 down 62.63% from Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in September 2019 down 55.1% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2018.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.26 in September 2018.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 165.70 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.79% returns over the last 6 months and -55.25% over the last 12 months.

PPAP Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations85.2992.05118.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations85.2992.05118.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.8947.8559.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.87-0.241.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.9117.6618.56
Depreciation6.386.446.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.5111.5414.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.478.8017.64
Other Income0.100.210.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.579.0117.88
Interest0.650.651.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.928.3616.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.928.3616.57
Tax-0.412.605.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.325.7611.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.325.7611.57
Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.094.118.26
Diluted EPS3.094.118.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.094.118.26
Diluted EPS3.094.118.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.