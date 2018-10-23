PPAP Automotive Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore, up 21.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 118.64 crore in September 2018 up 21.73% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2018 up 25.57% from Rs. 9.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2018 up 12.19% from Rs. 21.74 crore in September 2017.

PPAP Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.58 in September 2017.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 370.30 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.91% returns over the last 6 months and -1.11% over the last 12 months.