    PPAP Automotive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.10 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.10 crore in March 2023 up 10.16% from Rs. 115.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.72% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 down 4.37% from Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2022.

    PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2022.

    PPAP Automotive shares closed at 199.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.40% returns over the last 6 months and 3.53% over the last 12 months.

    PPAP Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.10124.77115.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.10124.77115.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.7981.7759.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.24-3.8110.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8820.3617.72
    Depreciation7.757.287.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0117.0415.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.432.134.96
    Other Income1.070.750.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.502.885.68
    Interest2.992.551.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.520.333.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.520.333.87
    Tax0.320.060.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.200.262.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.200.262.91
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.192.08
    Diluted EPS0.850.162.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.192.08
    Diluted EPS0.850.162.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am