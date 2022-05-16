 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PPAP Automotive Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.38 crore, up 1.62% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.38 crore in March 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 113.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022 down 65.94% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2021.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.10 in March 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 179.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.57% over the last 12 months.

PPAP Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.38 111.23 113.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.38 111.23 113.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59.18 71.29 63.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.82 -3.02 1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.72 17.46 17.32
Depreciation 7.13 7.51 6.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.58 13.79 14.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.96 4.20 10.57
Other Income 0.72 0.65 1.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.68 4.85 12.53
Interest 1.82 1.69 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.87 3.17 11.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.87 3.17 11.31
Tax 0.96 0.79 2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.91 2.38 8.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.91 2.38 8.54
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.70 6.10
Diluted EPS 2.08 1.70 6.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.70 6.10
Diluted EPS 2.08 1.70 6.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

