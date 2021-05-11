MARKET NEWS

PPAP Automotive Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore in March 2021 up 9.63% from Rs. 103.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2021 up 50.49% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2021 up 33.73% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2020.

PPAP Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2020.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 214.05 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.48% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations113.55107.07103.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations113.55107.07103.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.6663.4659.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.06-2.181.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.3216.1316.06
Depreciation6.586.686.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.3612.9312.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5710.047.59
Other Income1.960.270.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5310.317.85
Interest1.220.910.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.319.407.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.319.407.19
Tax2.772.371.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.547.035.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.547.035.67
Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.105.024.05
Diluted EPS6.105.024.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.105.024.05
Diluted EPS6.105.024.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

