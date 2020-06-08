PPAP Automotive Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.57 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.57 crore in March 2020 up 4.48% from Rs. 99.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2020 down 19.62% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2020 down 18.58% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2019.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.04 in March 2019.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 177.00 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.