PPAP Automotive Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 99.13 crore, down 22.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.13 crore in March 2019 down 22.33% from Rs. 127.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019 down 49.91% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2019 down 39.77% from Rs. 29.14 crore in March 2018.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2018.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 273.10 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.19% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.