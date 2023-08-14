English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PPAP Automotive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.36 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.36 crore in June 2023 down 4.22% from Rs. 116.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 156.89% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2023 down 34.12% from Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2022.

    PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.

    PPAP Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.36127.10116.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.36127.10116.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.5169.7975.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.537.24-4.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3720.8818.38
    Depreciation7.727.757.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6418.0115.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.343.435.25
    Other Income1.311.070.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.974.505.95
    Interest3.172.992.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.201.523.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.201.523.78
    Tax-0.580.320.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.621.202.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.621.202.85
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.862.03
    Diluted EPS-1.160.852.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.862.03
    Diluted EPS-1.160.852.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!