PPAP Automotive Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.36 crore, down 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.36 crore in June 2023 down 4.22% from Rs. 116.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 156.89% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2023 down 34.12% from Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2022.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.