PPAP Automotive Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, down 80.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in June 2020 down 80.86% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2020 down 350% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2020 down 178.83% from Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2019.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 228.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.00% over the last 12 months.