PPAP Automotive Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, down 80.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in June 2020 down 80.86% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2020 down 350% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2020 down 178.83% from Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2019.
PPAP Automotive shares closed at 228.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.00% over the last 12 months.
|PPAP Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.62
|103.57
|92.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.62
|103.57
|92.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.05
|59.89
|47.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.35
|1.58
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.26
|16.06
|17.66
|Depreciation
|6.51
|6.44
|6.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.37
|12.01
|11.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.91
|7.59
|8.80
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.26
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.69
|7.85
|9.01
|Interest
|0.58
|0.66
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.27
|7.19
|8.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.27
|7.19
|8.36
|Tax
|-4.87
|1.52
|2.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.40
|5.67
|5.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.40
|5.67
|5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.28
|4.05
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|-10.28
|4.05
|4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.28
|4.05
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|-10.28
|4.05
|4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm