PPAP Automotive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 111.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2022 down 17.8% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.