English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PPAP Automotive Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 111.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2022 down 17.8% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

    PPAP Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.77124.19111.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.77124.19111.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.7782.9171.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.81-7.35-3.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3619.4217.46
    Depreciation7.287.287.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0416.7313.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.135.204.20
    Other Income0.750.780.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.885.984.85
    Interest2.552.591.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.333.393.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.333.393.17
    Tax0.060.890.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.262.502.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.262.502.38
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.191.791.70
    Diluted EPS0.161.791.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.191.791.70
    Diluted EPS0.161.791.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited