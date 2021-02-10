PPAP Automotive Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore, up 35.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore in December 2020 up 35.3% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020 up 99.46% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2020 up 57.17% from Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2019.

PPAP Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2019.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 260.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)