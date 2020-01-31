PPAP Automotive Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore in December 2019 down 15.38% from Rs. 93.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2019 down 40.71% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2019 down 33.27% from Rs. 16.20 crore in December 2018.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2018.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 186.75 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.65% over the last 12 months.