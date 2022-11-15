PPAP Automotive Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 105.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 134.64% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 195.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.