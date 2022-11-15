 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PPAP Automotive Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 105.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 134.64% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 195.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.

PPAP Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.50 123.22 105.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.50 123.22 105.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.23 80.27 63.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.07 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.89 -5.34 -0.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 19.31 18.10
Depreciation 7.70 7.63 7.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.73 15.94 12.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.32 5.34 4.28
Other Income 0.31 0.55 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.63 5.89 4.46
Interest 2.96 2.47 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.67 3.42 3.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.67 3.42 3.02
Tax 0.70 0.86 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.98 2.56 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.98 2.56 2.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.55 -1.98 -0.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.58 0.58 1.67
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.42 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.42 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.42 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.42 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am