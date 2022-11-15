PPAP Automotive Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 105.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 134.64% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2021.
PPAP Automotive shares closed at 195.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|PPAP Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.50
|123.22
|105.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.50
|123.22
|105.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.23
|80.27
|63.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.07
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.89
|-5.34
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.29
|19.31
|18.10
|Depreciation
|7.70
|7.63
|7.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.73
|15.94
|12.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.32
|5.34
|4.28
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.55
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|5.89
|4.46
|Interest
|2.96
|2.47
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.67
|3.42
|3.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.67
|3.42
|3.02
|Tax
|0.70
|0.86
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.98
|2.56
|2.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.98
|2.56
|2.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.55
|-1.98
|-0.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.58
|0.58
|1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.42
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.42
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.42
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.42
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited