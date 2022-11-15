English
    PPAP Automotive Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 105.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 down 134.64% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2021.

    PPAP Automotive shares closed at 195.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.

    PPAP Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.50123.22105.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.50123.22105.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.2380.2763.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.070.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.89-5.34-0.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2919.3118.10
    Depreciation7.707.637.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7315.9412.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.325.344.28
    Other Income0.310.550.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.635.894.46
    Interest2.962.471.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.673.423.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.673.423.02
    Tax0.700.860.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.982.562.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.982.562.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.55-1.98-0.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.580.581.67
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.421.19
    Diluted EPS-0.410.421.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.421.19
    Diluted EPS-0.410.421.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #PPAP Automotive #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am