PPAP Automotive Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore in March 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 87.82% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 18.56 crore in March 2021.

PPAP Automotive EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in March 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 179.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.57% over the last 12 months.