PPAP Automotive Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.12 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.12 crore in March 2021 up 10.22% from Rs. 103.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2021 up 20.17% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.56 crore in March 2021 up 30.98% from Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2020.

PPAP Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2020.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 214.05 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.48% over the last 12 months.