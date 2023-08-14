English
    PPAP Automotive Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore in June 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 123.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 down 572.77% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2023 down 47.49% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2022.

    PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.12% returns over the last 6 months and 3.19% over the last 12 months.

    PPAP Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.45132.27123.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.45132.27123.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.7176.0180.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.46-0.870.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.077.20-5.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4421.9319.31
    Depreciation8.228.087.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6519.0915.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.950.845.34
    Other Income0.830.490.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.121.335.89
    Interest3.743.372.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.86-2.043.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.86-2.043.42
    Tax-1.26-0.320.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.60-1.722.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.60-1.722.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.85-0.56-1.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.75-2.280.58
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-1.630.42
    Diluted EPS-1.96-1.630.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-1.630.42
    Diluted EPS-1.96-1.630.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

