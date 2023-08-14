PPAP Automotive Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore in June 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 123.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 down 572.77% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2023 down 47.49% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2022.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.12% returns over the last 6 months and 3.19% over the last 12 months.