PPAP Automotive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 114.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 421.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2021.