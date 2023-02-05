 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PPAP Automotive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 114.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 421.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2021.

PPAP Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.12 128.50 114.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.12 128.50 114.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.43 86.23 74.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.12 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.79 -8.89 -3.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.37 20.29 17.72
Depreciation 7.71 7.70 7.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.88 17.73 14.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 5.32 4.22
Other Income 0.44 0.31 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.78 5.63 4.57
Interest 3.32 2.96 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.55 2.67 2.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.55 2.67 2.72
Tax -0.40 0.70 0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 1.98 2.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 1.98 2.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.52 -2.55 -0.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.67 -0.58 1.14
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -0.41 0.81
Diluted EPS -2.62 -0.41 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -0.41 0.81
Diluted EPS -2.62 -0.41 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited