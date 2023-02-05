PPAP Automotive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 114.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 421.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2021.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.20 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.46% over the last 12 months.