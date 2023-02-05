PPAP Automotive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 114.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 421.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2021.
PPAP Automotive shares closed at 225.20 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.46% over the last 12 months.
|PPAP Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.12
|128.50
|114.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.12
|128.50
|114.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.43
|86.23
|74.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.12
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.79
|-8.89
|-3.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.37
|20.29
|17.72
|Depreciation
|7.71
|7.70
|7.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.88
|17.73
|14.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|5.32
|4.22
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.31
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.78
|5.63
|4.57
|Interest
|3.32
|2.96
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|2.67
|2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|2.67
|2.72
|Tax
|-0.40
|0.70
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|1.98
|2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|1.98
|2.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.52
|-2.55
|-0.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.67
|-0.58
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-0.41
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-0.41
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-0.41
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-0.41
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
