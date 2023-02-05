English
    PPAP Automotive Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PPAP Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 114.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 421.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.12128.50114.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.12128.50114.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.4386.2374.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.120.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.79-8.89-3.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3720.2917.72
    Depreciation7.717.707.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8817.7314.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.345.324.22
    Other Income0.440.310.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.785.634.57
    Interest3.322.961.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.552.672.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.552.672.72
    Tax-0.400.700.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.151.982.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.151.982.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.52-2.55-0.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.67-0.581.14
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.62-0.410.81
    Diluted EPS-2.62-0.410.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.62-0.410.81
    Diluted EPS-2.62-0.410.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
