    PowerGrid InvIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.11 crore, down 14.5% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 229.11 crore in June 2023 down 14.5% from Rs. 267.98 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.59 crore in June 2023 down 16.29% from Rs. 257.56 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.61 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 266.48 crore in June 2022.
    PowerGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2022.PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 116.59 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.99% over the last 12 months.
    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.11249.36267.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.11249.36267.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--1,276.28--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.14-1,182.293.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.97155.38264.98
    Other Income2.641.291.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax228.61156.67266.48
    Interest11.9011.298.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.72145.38258.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax216.72145.38258.20
    Tax1.130.550.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.59144.83257.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.59144.83257.56
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--97.33--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.592.83
    Diluted EPS2.37--2.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.592.83
    Diluted EPS2.37--2.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 28, 2023 07:22 pm

