PowerGrid InvIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.11 crore, down 14.5% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 229.11 249.36 267.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 229.11 249.36 267.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 1,276.28 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.14 -1,182.29 3.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.97 155.38 264.98 Other Income 2.64 1.29 1.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 228.61 156.67 266.48 Interest 11.90 11.29 8.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 216.72 145.38 258.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 216.72 145.38 258.20 Tax 1.13 0.55 0.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 215.59 144.83 257.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 215.59 144.83 257.56 Equity Share Capital 909.99 909.99 909.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 97.33 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 1.59 2.83 Diluted EPS 2.37 -- 2.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 1.59 2.83 Diluted EPS 2.37 -- 2.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited