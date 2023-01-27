 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PowerGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore, down 6.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.32% from Rs. 274.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 273.38 crore in December 2021.

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.93 274.77 274.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.93 274.77 274.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.42 1,187.55 2.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.51 -912.79 271.95
Other Income 1.70 1.20 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.21 -911.59 273.38
Interest 11.58 10.29 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 244.63 -921.87 273.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 244.63 -921.87 273.38
Tax 0.73 0.51 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.90 -922.39 272.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.90 -922.39 272.77
Equity Share Capital 909.99 909.99 909.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 -10.14 3.00
Diluted EPS 2.68 -10.14 3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 -10.14 --
Diluted EPS 2.68 -10.14 3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
