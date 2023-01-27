PowerGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore, down 6.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.32% from Rs. 274.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 273.38 crore in December 2021.