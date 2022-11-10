 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore in September 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 512.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 689.50 crore in September 2022 down 1109.89% from Rs. 68.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,077.50 crore in September 2022 down 883.69% from Rs. 137.49 crore in September 2021.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 133.97 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.96% over the last 12 months.

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.09 320.23 512.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.09 320.23 512.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.26 0.03
Depreciation 10.29 8.28 117.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 79.32 78.44 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 353.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,327.87 19.50 31.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,093.68 213.75 9.93
Other Income 5.89 11.16 9.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,087.79 224.91 19.81
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,087.79 224.91 19.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,087.79 224.91 19.81
Tax -167.63 11.02 23.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -920.16 213.89 -3.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -920.16 213.89 -3.63
Minority Interest 230.66 -6.33 71.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -689.50 207.56 68.28
Equity Share Capital 909.99 909.99 909.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.58 2.28 0.95
Diluted EPS -7.58 2.28 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.11 23.50 --
Diluted EPS -7.58 2.28 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust #PowerGrid InVIT #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.