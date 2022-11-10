PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore in September 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 512.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 689.50 crore in September 2022 down 1109.89% from Rs. 68.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,077.50 crore in September 2022 down 883.69% from Rs. 137.49 crore in September 2021.
PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 133.97 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|324.09
|320.23
|512.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|324.09
|320.23
|512.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.26
|0.03
|Depreciation
|10.29
|8.28
|117.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|79.32
|78.44
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|353.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,327.87
|19.50
|31.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,093.68
|213.75
|9.93
|Other Income
|5.89
|11.16
|9.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,087.79
|224.91
|19.81
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,087.79
|224.91
|19.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,087.79
|224.91
|19.81
|Tax
|-167.63
|11.02
|23.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-920.16
|213.89
|-3.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-920.16
|213.89
|-3.63
|Minority Interest
|230.66
|-6.33
|71.91
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-689.50
|207.56
|68.28
|Equity Share Capital
|909.99
|909.99
|909.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.58
|2.28
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-7.58
|2.28
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.11
|23.50
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-7.58
|2.28
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited