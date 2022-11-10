PowerGrid InvIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.09 crore in September 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 512.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 689.50 crore in September 2022 down 1109.89% from Rs. 68.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,077.50 crore in September 2022 down 883.69% from Rs. 137.49 crore in September 2021.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 133.97 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.96% over the last 12 months.